Maláčová to decide about e-sick notes
Jana Malacova, the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, announced that her ministry would be reviewing a decision that required doctors to issue electronic sick notes as of 2019, according to Czech Television.
Malacova met members of different medical chambers, industrial lobbies and trade unions on Wednesday and they requested her to delay the amendment in parliament, which would have put an additional burden on doctors. It is expected that the mandatory e-sick notes will be pushed to 2020.
