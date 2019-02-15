Saturday, 16 February 2019

Czech Technical University dumps Huawei

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 February 2019

Lupa.cz reports that the Czech Technical University (ČVUT), the country's top technical institution, has decided to end its collaboration with Chinese telecommunications giant, Huawei.

This is ostensibly being done, following a warning against Huawei from NUKIB, the country's cybersecurity watchdog, issued in December last year.

The move from ČVUT is the latest blow for Huawei. The Faculty of Electrotechnology at ČVUT was working with Huawei in its Safe City Lab and chose not to renew its license to collaborate with Huawei, after it expired recently.