Saturday, 16 February 2019

Ethics Commission finds former Charles Uni. vice rector guilty of plagiarism

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 February 2019

Charles University's Ethics Commission found Professor Martin Kovar, a former vice rector of the University and well-known historian, guilty of plagiarism. Kovar was accused of a number of instances of plagiarism in his books, over the last two decades, by three doctoral students, at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, late last year.

Under intense pressure, Kovar resigned his position as vice rector of the university and quit all teaching roles at the Faculty, at the end of last year. It is not clear whether the findings will now impact his academic titles of docent and professor.