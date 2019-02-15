Saturday, 16 February 2019

Prosecutors ask Organised Crime Taskforce to investigate whether Mynář broke the law

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 February 2019

State Prosecutor Jan Lelek asked the National Taskforce against Organised Crime (NCOZ) to investigate whether Vratislav Mynář, the President's Chief of Staff, interfered with the independence of the courts.

Lelek was acting on a criminal complaint filed by Senator Václav Láska, who complained about Mynář's alleged attempts to influence judges, in cases Prague Castle was a party to. Láska announced that Lelek had acknowledged his complaint and had taken action in a Facebook post, on Thursday.