Saturday, 16 February 2019

Rectors conference supports Charles Uni. in battle against Zeman

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 February 2019

The Czech Rectors Conference, the leading education body in the country, underlined its support for Charles University, in its legal challenge to President Zeman, over his refusal to name two of the university's academics, professors. The university filed new lawsuits in the Prague Municipal Court against Zeman, earlier this week.

The conference criticised Zeman for interfering with the autonomy of universities and his refusal to fulfil his legal responsibilities (in naming the professors), according to Czech Television. Separately, the conference also called on the government to increase its funding of education, in next year's budget.