Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Babiš and Faltýnek remain as ANO leaders

Prague Daily Monitor |
18 February 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Jarolsav Faltynek, ANO's parliamentary leader, were re-elected to their posts of party President and First Vice President, respectively.

ANO's party congress took place on Sunday, in Chodov, in Prague, and Babis received the support of 206 out of the 238 delegates present.

In addition, Environment Minister Richard Brabec, former Brno Mayor Petr Vokral, Central Bohemian Governor Jaroslava Pokorna Jermanova and Parliamentary Speaker Radek Vondracek, were all elected Vice Presidents.