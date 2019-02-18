Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Babiš to travel to Israel for joint V4 summit

Prague Daily Monitor
18 February 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) will travel to Israel on Monday, along with the Prime Ministers of Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, to attend a joint Visegrad 4 summit with the Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netenyahu.

According to Vlada.cz, the summit will see the countries discuss issues like cybersecurity, joint support for start-ups and innovation and water management. On Monday morning, Babis will meet Netenyahu bilaterally before the joint V4 meeting later in the day in Tel Aviv.

On Tuesday, Babis will visit Jerusalem, before returning to Tel Aviv for further interactions with Israeli businesspeople.