Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Record number of medical tourists visited Czechia for surgery

Prague Daily Monitor |
18 February 2019

Approximately 120,000 people travelled to the Czech Republic in 2018, for medical treatment, according to Czech Television. This is up significantly, from 70,000 patients, a decade ago and the growth is attributed to the skill, language skills and affordability of Czech doctors.

A majority of the patients come from neighbouring Slovakia, Germany and Ukraine and tend to be in search of aesthetic fixes, oncological treatment, and in certain cases, specialised eye care. In 2017, over CZK 930 million was spent on medical care, by visiting patients, with Slovaks accounting for roughly one-third of that amount.