Temperature records broken on Sunday
Sunday, the 17th of February 2019, was the warmest day of the year, so far. Spring-like temperatures saw records tumble across the country, in 77 of the 151 weather stations, where records are kept.
The warmest weather was recorded in the village of Neumetely, in the Beroun district of the Central Bohemian Region, where the high was 17.3 degrees Celsius. The weather on Monday and Tuesday is also expected to be warm, with the rest of the week, to see significantly cooler weather.
