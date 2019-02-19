Wednesday, 20 February 2019

ČSSD and Greens to support Pirate Petr Daubner for Prague 9 Senate seat

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 February 2019

Právo reports that a unique cross-party coalition of the Pirates, ČSSD, Greens and the citizen's grouping Senator 21, will support Petr Daubner in the upcoming Prague 9 Senate byelection in April. Daubner is currently a Prague 9 councilman for the Pirates.

The ODS and Christian Democrats will put their weight behind the current Mayor of Prague 9, Jan Jarolim. TOP 09, STAN and ANO will also field their own candidates, in what promises to be a tight race. The byelection was necessitated by the resignation of ANO Senator Zuznana Baudysova in January, for health reasons.