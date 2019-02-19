Babis presents Czech Innovation Strategy for 2030
Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) presented his government's new innovation strategy for 2030 at the Czech Republic: The Country for the Future Conference, at the Lichtenstein Palace, on Monday.
The strategy, which was developed in close collaboration with leaders from the scientific and business communities, envisages the Czech Republic being at the forefront of European science and innovation by 2030.
The strategy is composed of nine pillars which include new ways of assessing science, support for start-ups and spin-offs, smart infrastructure, changes in the way patents are supported, digitization, increased tax deductions for research and development and promotion of the country's achievements abroad.
