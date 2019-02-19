Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Foreign Affairs Minister Petříček to visit USA

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 February 2019

Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek will visit the United States of America, between February 20th and 23rd. According to MZV.cz, Petricek will meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton and USAID Administrator Mark Green, in Washington D.C.

On his agenda will be discussions on the state of Czech – American relations, the Transatlantic Partnership and issues of cyber and energy security. In addition, Petricek will meet with local Czechs and speak at two well-known think-tanks, The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).