Foreign Affairs Minister Petříček to visit USA
Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek will visit the United States of America, between February 20th and 23rd. According to MZV.cz, Petricek will meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton and USAID Administrator Mark Green, in Washington D.C.
On his agenda will be discussions on the state of Czech – American relations, the Transatlantic Partnership and issues of cyber and energy security. In addition, Petricek will meet with local Czechs and speak at two well-known think-tanks, The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
