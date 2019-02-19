Vltavská overpass gets new support beams
Czech Television reports that the Vltavská overpass, which connects vehicular traffic from Letná to the Magistral, is being given new support beams. The Technical Administration of the Roads of the City of Prague (TSK Praha) announced that work began on Monday and should extend the life of the overpass, for a few more years.
The overpass was closed in October, last year, when cracks were discovered in it, but partially reopened a few months later. City Hall will have to take a decision on whether to build a new bridge or allow the tram lines below to cross vehicular traffic, should the overpass be demolished.
