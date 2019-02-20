Thursday, 21 February 2019

Measles in Prague spreading

Prague Daily Monitor |
20 February 2019

Novinky.cz reports that the number of cases of measles recorded in Prague is quickly rising. So far in the first 7 weeks of 2019, 65 cases have been registered, according to data from the city public health department (HSHMP). There were only 103 cases recorded in the entire year of 2018.

Experts say that the collective immunity of the population has dropped below the required 95% over the last few years, due to many parents' refusal to vaccinate their children, resulting in the disease spreading over the country.