Ombudsman turns to gov't over complaint against Ministry of Interior
Czech Television reports that the Ombudsman Anna Sabatova has complaints against the Ministry of Interior, over its refusal to release sensitive data related to its decision-making procedures on Czech citizenship applications.
Minister of Interior Jan Hamacek (CSSD) responded to Sabatova on Twitter and said that her mandate as Ombudsman did not extend to classified decisions made by the security and intelligence services, and as such the Ministry of Interior, in the case of applications for Czech citizenship.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.