Thursday, 21 February 2019

Ombudsman turns to gov't over complaint against Ministry of Interior

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports that the Ombudsman Anna Sabatova has complaints against the Ministry of Interior, over its refusal to release sensitive data related to its decision-making procedures on Czech citizenship applications.

Minister of Interior Jan Hamacek (CSSD) responded to Sabatova on Twitter and said that her mandate as Ombudsman did not extend to classified decisions made by the security and intelligence services, and as such the Ministry of Interior, in the case of applications for Czech citizenship.