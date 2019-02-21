Trump invites Babiš to White House
U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic Stephen King announced on Twitter that U.S. President Donald Trump had invited Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) to visit him at the White House on March 7th. A formal invitation is expected shortly.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggested that the invitation was a triumph for Czech diplomacy and underlined the fact that Czech – American relations were at the highest level, on its website. Babis stated that he saw the invitation as the highpoint in relations between the two nations.
