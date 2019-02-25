Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Czech businesses starting to feel uncertainty around Brexit

Prague Daily Monitor |
25 February 2019

Czech Television reports that the political and economic uncertainty around Brexit, which is now about a month away, is starting to have an impact on Czech businesses, as they struggle to make sense of what may, or may not happen.

A number of large businesses and SMEs across a wide variety of sectors including photographic equipment, audio-visual equipment, export of metals, footwear and foodstuffs export a large proportion of their sales to Britain, and a hard Brexit threatens their future, with orders for the rest of the year on hold in many cases, till Britain and the EU reach a decision.