Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Hamáček says he will not change ČSSD ministers

Prague Daily Monitor |
25 February 2019

Jan Hamacek, who leads the Social Democrats, the junior partner in the current governing coalition, told Pravo on the weekend that he was against changing some of the CSSD's ministers in the government, despite outside pressure to do so.

Hamacek, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister said he stood by all the party's nominations, including Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, who has come under criticism from the Communists – who give the government outside support, the President Milos Zeman, and the Prime Minsiter Andre Babis, in the short time he has been in the position.