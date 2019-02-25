Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Library on Roma literature to open in Most

Prague Daily Monitor |
25 February 2019

Czech Television reports that a library that aims to showcase Roma literature, will open in Mosts's Chanov district, on March 2nd. The Josef Serinek Library (Knihovna Josefa Serinka) will be moving from Prague to Most, after a year of successful operation, in order to reach more members of the Roma community, to whom it is aimed at.

The library was earlier housed inside the Tranzitdisplay Gallery in Prague but will have its own dedicated space in Most, making it more accessible. It will host discussions and workshops in addition to holding books.