Parental benefit is expected to rise by CZK 80,000, parties disagree who should get it
Czech Television reports that while all the political parties in parliament support an increase in the parental benefit to CZK 300,000 from the beginning of 2020, a major disagreement exists, as to whom this applies to.
Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Jana Maláčova (CSSD) suggests the benefit should be given to all parents whose children are under the age of four years, on January 1st, 2020.
However, on the opposing side, Finance Minister Alena Schillerová (nominated by ANO) suggests this would cost too much and wants to limit it to those who are currently using the benefit.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.