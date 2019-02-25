Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Parental benefit is expected to rise by CZK 80,000, parties disagree who should get it

Prague Daily Monitor |
25 February 2019

Czech Television reports that while all the political parties in parliament support an increase in the parental benefit to CZK 300,000 from the beginning of 2020, a major disagreement exists, as to whom this applies to.

Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Jana Maláčova (CSSD) suggests the benefit should be given to all parents whose children are under the age of four years, on January 1st, 2020.

However, on the opposing side, Finance Minister Alena Schillerová (nominated by ANO) suggests this would cost too much and wants to limit it to those who are currently using the benefit.