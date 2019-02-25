Spring is here early, warm weather to continue till mid-March
The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) confirmed that the warmer weather that was seen over the last week, is here to stay till mid-March. Conditions will mimic those in spring, with temperatures expected to be a few degrees above the average temperature seen in past years. The weather will be mostly dry with a fair amount of sunshine expected.
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
