Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Spring is here early, warm weather to continue till mid-March

Prague Daily Monitor |
25 February 2019

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) confirmed that the warmer weather that was seen over the last week, is here to stay till mid-March. Conditions will mimic those in spring, with temperatures expected to be a few degrees above the average temperature seen in past years. The weather will be mostly dry with a fair amount of sunshine expected.