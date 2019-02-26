Government planning to lower taxes but increase health insurance
Health Minister Adam Vojtěch (nominated by ANO) told Czech Television on Monday night that the most important tax reforms in the country's recent history, will see income taxes lowered, but higher health insurance premiums in certain cases.
Part of the reform will see the state reduce its payments to health insurers for certain kinds of patients, including children, the elderly, students, the sick and the unemployed.
Instead, health insurers will recover this shortfall from higher premiums for the rest of the population. Health insurance companies including VZP, the largest insurer are sceptical of the move.
