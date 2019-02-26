Wednesday, 27 February 2019

More infected Polish beef found

Prague Daily Monitor |
26 February 2019

Czech Television (CT) reports that more beef infected with salmonella, from Poland, made it into the country. The new find was part of the same consignment as the infected meat found last week.

The Director of the State Veterinary Administration (SVS) confirmed to CT that a shipment of 1164 K.G. of infected beef was found in the warehouse of Alda Foods in Ritka, outside of Prague.

The meat was sent all around the country, with much of it making it into the hands of consumers, with some remaining amounts being destroyed, according to the SVS.