Public transport and trains will be free in smog situations
Prague City Hall announced on Monday that access to all forms of public transport, including trams, buses and trains would be granted for free to residents, whenever the city declared a smog alert.
Taking inspiration from similar schemes in other cities across the world, the scheme hopes to take more cars off the road and reduce air pollution, by encouraging residents to use public transport instead, when air quality drops.
It is estimated that the move will cost the city's coffers up to CZK 5 million, per day.
