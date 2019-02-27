Babiš meets Zeman at the castle
Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) met President Milos Zeman at Prague Castle on Wednesday. The two discussed a number of things including Babis' upcoming trip to the United States, where he is expected to meet President Donald Trump.
Babis told reporters after the meeting that they talked about the national budget and the national investment plan for the most part of the meeting.
They also talked about the upcoming EU parliamentary elections and Babis' recent trips to Israel, and Egypt, for the EU – Arab League summit.
