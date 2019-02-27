Zeman to visit Slovakia on Wednesday
President Milos Zeman will depart on an official two-day visit to Slovakia for the Bucharest Format (B9) summit on Wednesday afternoon. According to Hrad.cz, Zeman will represent the Czech Republic at the summit, which begins on Thursday in the eastern Slovak city of Košice.
The B9 format is a regional platform for strengthening dialogue and cooperation among NATO members in the CEE region, including Bulgaria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and was launched in 2015.
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
