Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Zeman to visit Slovakia on Wednesday

Prague Daily Monitor |
27 February 2019

President Milos Zeman will depart on an official two-day visit to Slovakia for the Bucharest Format (B9) summit on Wednesday afternoon. According to Hrad.cz, Zeman will represent the Czech Republic at the summit, which begins on Thursday in the eastern Slovak city of Košice.

The B9 format is a regional platform for strengthening dialogue and cooperation among NATO members in the CEE region, including Bulgaria, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and was launched in 2015.