Government meeting approves bill on taxi services
Vlada.cz reports that the government met on Wednesday and approved a bill which seeks to change the legal grey area, around shared and alternate taxi services like Uber and Taxify. The law also attempts to regulate existing taxi services better to prevent fraud and to simplify some of the rather expensive and complicated licensing requirements, that taxi drivers currently have to go through.
