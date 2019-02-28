Friday, 1 March 2019

Government meeting approves bill on taxi services

Prague Daily Monitor |
28 February 2019

Vlada.cz reports that the government met on Wednesday and approved a bill which seeks to change the legal grey area, around shared and alternate taxi services like Uber and Taxify. The law also attempts to regulate existing taxi services better to prevent fraud and to simplify some of the rather expensive and complicated licensing requirements, that taxi drivers currently have to go through.