Gov't meeting approves bill which seek to reign in mobile operators
Vlada.cz reports that the government met on Wednesday and approved a bill on electronic communications which seeks to ensure better conditions for mobile-phone users.
The bill reduces the time operators will have to port numbers when customers switch networks and also reduces the amount of money operators can charge as a penalty, when customers want to end their contracts early.
Currently this is 20% of the remaining payments, but the new bill would see this cut to zero, once a three month notice period has been given.
