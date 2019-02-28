Friday, 1 March 2019

Gov't meeting approves bill which seek to reign in mobile operators

Prague Daily Monitor |
28 February 2019

Vlada.cz reports that the government met on Wednesday and approved a bill on electronic communications which seeks to ensure better conditions for mobile-phone users.

The bill reduces the time operators will have to port numbers when customers switch networks and also reduces the amount of money operators can charge as a penalty, when customers want to end their contracts early.

Currently this is 20% of the remaining payments, but the new bill would see this cut to zero, once a three month notice period has been given.