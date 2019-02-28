Petříček will not meet Tibetan President-in-exile
Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek (CSSD) will not be meeting with Lobsang Sangay, the President of the Tibetan government-in-exile, when he visits Prague, next week. According to Czech Television, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sees his visit as a private visit and there is no meeting planned with Sangay. Sangay will instead meet Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib and MPs and Senators from the informal 'Friends of Tibet' parliamentary caucus.
