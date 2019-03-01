Grand Pardubice Steeplechase is in trouble as sponsor pulls out
Czech Television and Denik.cz report that the Grand Pardubice Steeplechase, the country's premier horse-racing event, is currently in the doldrums, as it searches for a new sponsor.
The previous sponsor Ceska Pojistovna pulled out after twenty five years of supporting the event and the Pardubice Turf Club, which hosts the event.
All this happened after the municipal elections last year, and a new city government in Pardubice and new supervisory board for the club, meant that the club was not able to react to the changes in time.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.