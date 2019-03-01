Friday, 1 March 2019

Grand Pardubice Steeplechase is in trouble as sponsor pulls out

Prague Daily Monitor |
1 March 2019

Czech Television and Denik.cz report that the Grand Pardubice Steeplechase, the country's premier horse-racing event, is currently in the doldrums, as it searches for a new sponsor.

The previous sponsor Ceska Pojistovna pulled out after twenty five years of supporting the event and the Pardubice Turf Club, which hosts the event.

All this happened after the municipal elections last year, and a new city government in Pardubice and new supervisory board for the club, meant that the club was not able to react to the changes in time.