Taxes to be cut to 15% for employees
Czech Television reports that the exact details of the government's radical reform of taxes are out. The finance ministry intends to scrap the 'super gross wage' it currently uses to calculate employee income taxes and instead lower and simplify taxes to 15% of the gross wage, resulting in a 5% saving for employees.
The tax reform will go hand-in-hand with changes to how health insurance is calculated. Employees will see their premiums rise by 3.7% and the government will no longer pay insurers to insure those not contributing to the system.
