Friday, 1 March 2019

Tibetan President-in-exile to visit Prague

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports that Lobsang Sangay the Sikyong or President of the Tibetan government-in-exile, will visit Prague next week, to attend the One World International Human Rights Film Festival.

Sangay will attend the opening of the festival on March 5th and 6th, and will be awarded the Homo Homini Prize by the organisers. Sangay will also speak about the current human rights situation in Tibet.