Czech historian finds forgotten WW2 veterans in Israel
Czech Television reports that historian Jiri Kluc has found forgotten Czech heroes of the Second World War in Israel. The oldest of them, Josef Muller, is 99 years old, of Jewish origin, was from the Czech community in Transcarpathia and was found in a nursing home in the city of Haifa.
Muller fought with the Czechoslovak units of the Red Army. Muller claims he personally knew Czech heroes Ludvík Svoboda, Otakar Jaroš and František Bedřich. Kluc is now working on a book on Muller and other Czechoslovak veterans still alive in Israel.
