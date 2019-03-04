Pharmacies, manufacturers and distributors will have to ensure drug availability in 2 days
iDNES.cz reports that a new bill, which the health ministry hopes to see in force next year, seeks to ensure that patients get access to medicine that is out of stock within 2 days.
Once a patient approaches a pharmacy and it does not have a certain medication, it will have to contact the manufacturer (in case the distributor does not have it) and the manufacturer will then have two days to ensure that the pharmacy has that medicine in stock.
The bill is being proposed to combat the rapid re-export of essential medication, which has caused shortages across the country and long delays for patients.
