Police arrest internationally-wanted Serbian contract killer in Prague
Police in Prague arrested an internationally-wanted, alleged assassin in Zizkov on Friday. A joint international task force tracked Serbian Caba Der, before arresting him at the Hotel Amadeus, according to the Serbian newspaper Blic.
The man is wanted in Hungary, Serbia and the Netherlands for his role in a number of murders in those countries.
The Czech police stated that he was found with forged documents, guns, and ammunition, along with a wig and glasses when busted.
