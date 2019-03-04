Strong wind warning issued for Monday and Tuesday
The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute warned that the entire country, with the exception of the Zlin region, would be battered by strong winds on Monday and Tuesday.
Gusts of up to 90 km/h, in combination with a cold front, are expected to particularly hit the western half of country.
This will begin on Monday morning, with the afternoon on Monday experiencing the worst of the weather, before quietening down on Tuesday.
