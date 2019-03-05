Babiš says state will not stop paying for health insurance
Countering what his finance minister proposed, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) told the media on Monday, that he disagreed with Alena Schillerova's (nominated by ANO) suggestion that the state would stop paying health insurance for those it currently covers.
Schillerova had previously proposed that the state would stop paying for groups like students, the elderly, the unemployed and parents as part of a larger tax reform, which would have seen public insurance companies gather their funds from higher premiums from employees and entrepreneurs.
