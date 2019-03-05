Wednesday, 6 March 2019

Fire departments all over the country are checking Escape Rooms

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 March 2019

After the recent fire in Poland, in an Escape Room game location, which claimed a number of young lives, fire departments all over the country are checking the compliance of similar locations, all over the Czech Republic.

Czech Television reports that a number of checks have already been completed, with frequent problems being found with inadequate documentation and in certain cases incorrect zoning approvals for locations.

The remainder of the checks are expected to be finished by May.