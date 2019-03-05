Wednesday, 6 March 2019

Government appoints new spokesperson

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 March 2019

The cabinet on Monday voted to approve Jana Adamcova as the new the spokesperson for the government. Adamcova's appointment is from Monday and she takes over from Petra Dolezalova, who proceeded on maternity leave.

A former presenter for Czech Television, Adamcova brings many years of media experience to the role, and speaks a number of foreign languages, including English, German and Russian, according to Vlada.cz.