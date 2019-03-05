Thousands without electricity after strong winds batter country
Czech Television reports that approximately 7000 households were without electricity, as of Monday evening, after strong winds battered the country.
The winds snapped overhead electricity transmission wires, phone lines and trees, causing traffic chaos and the stoppage of certain trains The winds were also accompanied by a warm front and a number of temperature records also fell on Monday.
The winds are expected to continue till Tuesday afternoon.
