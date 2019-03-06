Friday, 8 March 2019

Czech PM to meet Trump, CIA chief during US visit

Prague Daily Monitor |
6 March 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) departed for Washington D.C., on Tuesday afternoon, for a scheduled official visit to the White House. Babis is being accompanied by his wife Monika and senior government ministers and officials, including Deputy Minister of Defence Jakub Landkovsky (CSSD).

According to Vlada.cz, Babis is expected to meet President Donald Trump on Thursday, in addition to several other meetings with politicians and businesspeople, during his 3 day visit.

Aktualne.cz reported the Czech PM is expected to visit the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in Langley, Virginia, during his visit. Babis is expected to meet with Gina Haspel, the Director of the CIA, before he meets President Donald Trump at the White House. According to Aktualne, Babis will be the first ever Czech leader to visit the CIA, and no previous PM or President has done so before.

Babis confirmed the visit to the CIA in a press conference before he left, but gave no further details.