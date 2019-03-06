Petříček says Americans see Czechia as a reliable partner
Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek (CSSD) told Czech Television, in an interview on Tuesday that the United States saw the Czech Republic as a reliable and committed partner.
Petříček said that he was happy that Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) was visiting the White House and this was confirmation of the fact.
He added that an invitation for Babis to visit the White House, from President Donald Trump, was the culmination of the hard work of the PM, the Czech Embassy in Washington D.C. and Czernin Palace.
