Friday, 8 March 2019

Police conduct several raids in connection with tax fraud at Škoda Plzeň

Prague Daily Monitor |
6 March 2019

Novinky.cz reports that the police conducted several raids across the country, in connection with a tax fraud case at Skoda Pilsen that the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Prague is investigating.

Amongst those detained included former car dealer and businessman Antonin Charouz, whose office in Prague's Tesnov area was searched. The events in question date back to 2014 and involve contracts Skoda Transportation signed with Charouz's racing team.