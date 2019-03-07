Babiš meets with CIA director and American Chamber of Commerce
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) visited the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Wednesday, and met with Gina Haspel, the Director of the CIA, on the first day of his official visit to the United States of America.
In addition, Babiš met with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C. After the meeting, Babiš told the media that the Chamber was against the introduction of further tariffs on goods imported from the EU, an important plank of President Donald Trump's agenda.
