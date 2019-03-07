Czechia to open new consulate in Manchester
Czech Television reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has indicated that it intends to open an new general consulate in Manchester within the next fortnight.
Aimed at serving an estimated 40,000 Czech citizens in the United Kingdom (UK), the consulate will serve Czechs in the north and center of the UK.
The new consulate will be inaugurated by Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek on March 19th, and will help Czechs in the UK navigate the complexities of an upcoming Brexit.
