Friday, 8 March 2019

Price of housing outpaces salary growth in the last 15 years

Prague Daily Monitor |
7 March 2019

Czech Television reports that while salaries in the country have never been higher, in many cases, salary hikes have been offset by a comparatively faster growth in the price of housing and utilities.

For example, in Prague, the average prices of houses are now 2.5 times higher than they were 15 years ago, but salaries have failed to keep up with this spike in housing prices.

In addition, the price of utilities including gas, electricity and water has also risen in this period, further compounding the issue.