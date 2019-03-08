Friday, 8 March 2019

Opposition calls for Vondracek's resignation after 2017 parliamentary celebrations come to light

Prague Daily Monitor |
The opposition called for the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondracek's (ANO) resignation, after pictures of him playing the guitar, standing on the Speaker's table in Parliament, emerged in public.

The pictures were published by news site Seznam Zpravy and date back to 2017, after his party ANO, won the elections. According to Czech Television, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) said he should apologise, but opposition MPs asked for his resignation. Vondracek said he does not intend to resign.