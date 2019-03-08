Friday, 8 March 2019

Trump meets Babis at the Oval Office

Prague Daily Monitor |
8 March 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) met President Donald Trump of the United States of America at the Oval Office in the White House in Washington D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

At a press conference after the meeting, Babis said he felt that he had a personal rapport with Trump, and that he had invited Trump and his daughter Ivanka (who is half-Czech) to visit the Czech Republic.

In addition, Babis said he had appealed to Trump not to introduce new tariffs on trade between the EU and the US, which could harm the Czech Republic. The two also talked about cooperation on matters of defense and security.