ANO continues to dominate Czech politics
The latest political opinion polls for the period between February 9th and March 1st, underline the dominance Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party, continues to have on Czech politics. The polls which were conducted by Kantar CZ for Czech Television, have ANO at 31%, comfortably ahead of the Pirates at 17.5%.
The Pirates in turn have widened the gap between them and third placed ODS, who are at 12.5%. The other parties which would make the 5% parliamentary threshold include SPD, CSSD, the Communists and STAN, with KDU-CSL and TOP 09 falling under.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.