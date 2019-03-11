Tuesday, 12 March 2019

ANO continues to dominate Czech politics

Prague Daily Monitor |
11 March 2019

The latest political opinion polls for the period between February 9th and March 1st, underline the dominance Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party, continues to have on Czech politics. The polls which were conducted by Kantar CZ for Czech Television, have ANO at 31%, comfortably ahead of the Pirates at 17.5%.

The Pirates in turn have widened the gap between them and third placed ODS, who are at 12.5%. The other parties which would make the 5% parliamentary threshold include SPD, CSSD, the Communists and STAN, with KDU-CSL and TOP 09 falling under.