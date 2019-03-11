Tuesday, 12 March 2019

Babiš and Metnar attend NATO celebrations in Warsaw

Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (both ANO) attended celebrations to commemorate NATO's expansion into the Visegrad 4 region, in Warsaw, on Sunday.

The celebrations marked the 20th anniversary of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the 15th anniversary of Slovakia's accession. Further celebrations are planned at Prague Castle, later this week.