Babiš and Metnar attend NATO celebrations in Warsaw
Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (both ANO) attended celebrations to commemorate NATO's expansion into the Visegrad 4 region, in Warsaw, on Sunday.
The celebrations marked the 20th anniversary of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the 15th anniversary of Slovakia's accession. Further celebrations are planned at Prague Castle, later this week.
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
